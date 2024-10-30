NMDC Observes Vigilance Awareness Week, Pledging a Future Rooted in Integrity and Ethical Practice

NMDC Ltd, India’s largest iron ore producer, started celebrating Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 with a renewed commitment to integrity, transparency, and ethical practices, aligning with this year’s theme, “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.”

The event commenced with Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge), NMDC, administering the Integrity Pledge at NMDC HO in Hyderabad. He was joined by Shri Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical) and (Personnel, Addl. Charge), NMDC and Shri B. Vishwanath, Chief Vigilance Officer, NMDC, along with senior management and employees, who actively participated in the solemn ceremony. Simultaneously, the Integrity Pledge was also taken at NMDC’s project locations across Panna, Donimalai, Bacheli, Kirandul, Jagdalpur, Nagarnar and other regional offices reinforcing a company-wide culture of transparency and accountability.

During the pledge, the messages from the Honourable President of India, Honourable Vice-President of India, Honourable Prime Minister of India, and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) were reiterated, highlighting the significant importance of integrity and in public service.

As part of a three-month campaign running from August 16 to November 15, 2024, NMDC has initiated multiple programs to inculcate ethical practices within the organization and beyond. The campaign includes specialized training sessions for employees, focusing on importance of ethical governance, procurement processes, CDA rules, and preventive vigilance, ensuring transparency and responsibility at every operational level. A key highlight of this campaign is NMDC’s outreach to the community. The company has conducted vigilance awareness programs in more than 28 schools and colleges across Hyderabad, Bailadila, Jagdalpur, Nagarnar, Panna, and Donimalai, reaching over 1,800 students. In Hyderabad alone, more than 1,000 students from five schools and four colleges actively participated in essay writing, poster making, and elocution competitions.

To recognize and encourage students’ efforts, the inaugural event at NMDC HO included a prize distribution ceremony for the winners of these competitions, underscoring NMDC’s commitment to nurturing ethical values like integrity and honesty among the youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge), NMDC, remarked, NMDC remains committed in its mission to foster a culture of transparency, not just within the organization but also in the communities we serve. By engaging with students and raising awareness, we are laying the foundation for a future built on ethical conduct and responsible practices. Our collective efforts aim to realize the vision of a corruption-free India, where transparency and accountability become the pillars of national prosperity.”

Throughout Vigilance Awareness Week, NMDC will conduct various events to promote awareness about transparency, integrity, and ethical practices at all operational levels.