NMDC, Ministry of Steel assists NINL to start iron ore mining

New Delhi : NMDC under Ministry of Steel, has stepped in to provide technical and financial assistance to Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) for resumption of their mining operations in Odisha. The operations of NINL iron ore mines at Mithirda mine block have resumed.

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Steel, Ministry of Commerce and DIPAM, NINL approached NMDC for support. To provide impetus to the supply of high grade iron ore in the state of Odisha, NMDC signed a MoU to extend assistance to NINL.

NINL, a Joint Venture Company of MMTC, IPICOL, OMC, NMDC and others set up a 1.1 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant at Dubri, Jajpur in Odisha. The company acquired the mining lease for captive production of iron ore in January 2017. NINL received permission for merchant sale of iron ore for one million ton per year for two years to augment the iron ore production in the state and meet the expenses of the company.