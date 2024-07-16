NMDC hosts an interactive session on World PR Day

~Importance of ‘what to communicate, whom to communicate, and how to communicate’ stressed by Shri Amitava Mukherjee CMD NMDC~

Mumbai : NMDC hosted an interactive session, celebrating World PR Day at its head office today in the presence of Shri Amitava Mukherjee CMD (Addl. Charge) and Shri B Vishwanath CVO. Shri Samir Kapur, Guest Professor at IIMC, New Delhi and Shri Sudhakar Reddy, Editor (Investigation), at The Times Of India delivered a session on importance of PR and Communication in this digitally-advanced era.

The event kick-started with the welcome speech by Smt. G Priyadarshini, CGM (P&A) followed by an opening remark by Shri P Jaya Prakash, GM (CC).

During the event, prominent speaker from the field of Public Relations – Shri Samir Kapur and Shri Sudhakar Reddy shared their experiences and expertise with the employees of NMDC on the theme- ‘The Future Of Public Relations in a Changing World’.

The interactive session started with Shri Samir Kapur, who highlighted how the world and PR industry has changed post-covid, current trends in the field and new tools & techniques used in digital media. Shri Samir Kapur said, “PR and storytelling is crucial, everyone needs PR. There’s learning from a storytelling perspective, PR is about having a good relationship with the public. Simply putting Public Relation is making sure that your image and reputation gets managed.”

Shri Sudhakar Reddy added, “We’re experiencing a huge digital and social revolution. What impacts the society at large, journalism impacts PR. We are living in the age of algorithms which plays a big role in shaping a brand’s image. Hashtags make and break anything and even has significant impacts on democracies too.”

While, Shri B. Vishwanath, CVO (Chief Vigilance Officer) NMDC, said, “PR activities have a greater effect in the entire business process. And our CMD’s broader vision on branding NMDC really worked and has ensured the attention across the country. We feel proud to see our hoardings at the Hyderabad airport and at Lakdi-ka-Pul metro station.”

Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge), addressing everyone, stated, “The most important thing in the field of PR and Communication is, ‘What to communicate, whom to communicate and how to communicate’ – these are very important aspects. And we need to strategize what must be communicated to the people. With print media, social media and electronic media, there’s an explosion of information all over, we’re in a business of grabbing attention and communicating things to maintain that image.”

The interactive session aims at developing skills to manage PR challenges and opportunities amongst the employees.