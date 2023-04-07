NMDC felicitates its Brand Ambassador and World Champion Nikhat Zareen

NMDC celebrated the recent victory of its Brand Ambassador Nikhat Zareen at the 2023 IBA World Boxing Championship at a felicitation ceremony organised by NMDC at Hyderabad on Wednesday. The function was chaired by Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NMDC and attended by Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Production), NMDC and other dignitaries.

At the age of 26, Nikhat is the second Indian boxer to have won back-to-back Golds at the World Boxing Championships. Lauding its Brand Ambassador, NMDC said, the company is proud to be represented by someone who epitomizes strength and shares her commitment to bring honour to the country. Nikhat Zareen represents the hopes and aspirations of New India and NMDC is supporting her journey to the Asian Games in Hangzhou and the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Commenting on the occasion, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge) said that it‘s a matter of pride for NMDC when it’s brand ambassador Nikhat Zareen asserted her supremacy at the World Boxing Championship and won the Gold for India. “On behalf of NMDC, I wish her the best for her upcoming matches and training for the Olympics” added Shri Mukherjee.

Expressing her gratitude to NMDC, Ms Nikhat Zareen said that unwavering support from NMDC is highly appreciable, who not only believed in her potential but also invested in her dreams. Their encouragement has been the driving force behind my success and I will forever cherish their contribution towards my journey Nikhat added.

In line with the vision of Khelo India and the Fit India Movement, NMDC hosts marathons, gamified walkathons, sports tournaments, and yoga. Nikhat Zareen was also the Brand Ambassador of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022. In the last year, NMDC contributed Rs. 6 crores towards Sports promotion in India and invested in the upcoming sports talent of the country.