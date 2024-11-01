NMDC Celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week- 2024

NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, concluded Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 with a valedictory function that underscored the importance of integrity and ethical practices. A three-month-long awareness campaign, which started on August 16 2024 and runs until November 15, by conducting various events at project sites and headquarters. The Vigilance Awareness Week commenced on 28th October 2024, concluded at headquarters with a keynote session by Shri Mahesh M. Bhagwat, IPS, Addl. DGP (L&O) Hyderabad, on ‘Culture of Integrity for Nation’s prosperity’ followed by unveiling of the in-house vigilance magazine “Subodh” and prize distribution for the children, employees & stakeholders who have taken part in various activities.

The valedictory event was attended by senior leadership of NMDC, including Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge), Shri Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical) and (Personnel, Addl. Charge), NMDC, and Shri B. Vishwanath, Chief Vigilance Officer, along with NMDC employees.

Chief guest Shri Mahesh M. Bhagwat, IPS, Addl. DGP (L&O) Hyderabad, spoke on the significance of integrity, transparency, commitment, and dedication. He shared insights on how integrity is bedrock to operations, citing theory of Sigmund Freud on the developmental stages that shape adult behavior. He encouraged employees to develop the habit of being vigilant apart from their duty; to share responsibility of creating a fair and trustworthy workplace.

Addressing the gathering, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge) commended the vigilance team for their efforts throughout the year. “The vigilance organization is more than a fault-finding body. NMDC has made remarkable strides in capacity building as we aim for our 100 MnT goal. This is a quantum leap forward, requiring us to make systematic, informed decisions. Correct digital interventions enhance transparency and efficiency. Preventive Vigilance leads to refinement and codification of processes which limits reliance on individual discretion in decision making” he remarked. He urged participants to actively engage in preventive vigilance activities, strengthen systems for transparency, and adhere to standardized procurement practices in line with government guidelines.

Shri B. Vishwanath, Chief Vigilance Officer, emphasized the role of the CVC’s guidelines in achieving fair, ethical, and sustainable processes within the organization. He highlighted the success of capacity-building initiatives, stating, “Vigilance awareness programs were conducted in more than 28 schools and colleges across Hyderabad, Bailadila, Jagdalpur, Nagarnar, Panna, and Donimalai, reaching over 1,800 students. In Hyderabad, we included 1,000 students in various skits and activities.”

The fourth edition of the in-house vigilance magazine, “Subodh,” was launched during the event, serving as a valuable resource for employees and stakeholders.

Throughout Vigilance Awareness Week, various events were organized at different projects, including quiz competitions, slogan writing, elocution, essay writing, and best housekeeping initiatives. Winners of these competitions were recognized during the valedictory session, celebrating their contributions to promoting ethical practices within the organization.

One day prior to the above program, NMDC had organised a ‘Run for Unity’ on October 31, 2024, in honor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary during this week. The event was flagged off by Chief Vigilance Officer Shri B. Vishwanath and CGM Smt. Priyadarshini. NMDC employees, along with students from various schools, participated enthusiastically, paying tribute to the Iron Man of India and reinforcing the spirit of unity and integrity that the week embodies.