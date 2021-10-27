NMDC celebrates ‘Self Reliance with Integrity’ Vigilance Awareness Week – 2021

New Delhi: As India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (NMDC) under Ministry of Steel is organizing various activities, competitions, and sensitization programmes on integrity commemorating In[email protected], during this Vigilance Awareness Week. The events commenced yesterday with a Quiz competition for NMDC employees and several programmes and competitions like: Slogan writing, Elocution, Essay writing, Best housekeeping activities are scheduled during this week.

NMDC is observing Vigilance Awareness Week – 2021 (VAW-2021) from 26.10.2021 to 01.11.2021 on the theme “Independent India @75: Self Reliance with Integrity” as per the directives of Central Vigilance Commission.

The inaugural function of VAW-2021 started with administering of Integrity Pledge by

Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC to the employees at its Head Office, Hyderabad.Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance) read out the message of Hon’ble President of India;

Shri Somnath Nandi, Director (Technical) read out the message of Hon’ble Vice President of India; Shri DK Mohanty, Director (Production) read out the message of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India and Shri B. Sahoo, Executive Director (Production & Safety) read out the message of the Central Vigilance Commissioner. The pledge taking ceremony was arranged by Vigilance Department, NMDC Limited.

In addition there is a session on Corporate Governance – Leveraging Technology and Whistle Blower Mechanism has been scheduled wherein by Dr. Praveen Kumari Singh, Additional Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission will deliver key note address tomorrow. It will culminate on the last day of Vigilance Awareness Week i.e. on 01.11.2021 with the Valedictory function and prize distribution.