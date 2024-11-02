NMDC Achieves Historic October Performance, Sets New Records

NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, has once again demonstrated its operational excellence by registering its best-ever October performance since inception. The company’s impressive production of 4.07 million tonnes (MT) and sales of 4.03 MT of iron ore surpassed previous October records, marking a 3.8% increase in production and 17.15% growth in sales compared to the corresponding period last year.

This remarkable achievement brings NMDC’s cumulative figures for FY25 to 21.55 MT for production and 23.84 MT for sales, underscoring its commitment to meeting the country’s growing demands for iron ore. Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), attributed NMDC’s remarkable performance to the unwavering commitment and said, “These record-breaking figures with 3.8% growth in production and 17.15% growth in sales demonstrate the success of our strategic decisions, technology advancements, and long-term focus. We continuously assess our performance, and with this momentum, we’re confident of surpassing our best this fiscal”

The growth in production volumes are achieved through meticulous mine planning while the impressive sales figures are driven by increased demand and consistent offtake by customers.

NMDC’s focus on enhancing production capacity, ensuring reliable iron ore supply, and adopting environmentally sustainable practices reinforces its dedication to responsible mining. The corporation remains steadfast in contributing to India’s mining sector growth, aligning with its mission to foster a robust future for the industry.

As a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Steel, NMDC plays a vital role in meeting India’s steel production demands. With its continued strong performance, NMDC is poised to drive growth and sustainability in the mining sector.