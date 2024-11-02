NMDC achieves historic October performance and sets new records

NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, has once again exhibited operational efficiency by posting its highest October performance since inception.

The company’s impressive output of 4.07 million tonnes (MT) and sales of 4.03 MT of iron ore broke prior October records, representing a 3.8% rise in production and a 17.15% increase in sales over the same period last year. This exceptional result takes NMDC’s total production and sales figures for FY25 to 21.55 MT and 23.84 MT, respectively, demonstrating its commitment to meeting the country’s expanding demand for iron ore.

Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), attributed NMDC’s exceptional performance to unwavering commitment, saying, “These record-breaking figures, with 3.8% growth in production and 17.15% growth in sales, demonstrate the success of our strategic decisions, technological advancements, and long-term focus. We continually analyze our performance, and with this momentum, we’re optimistic of exceeding our best this fiscal year”.

Production quantities are increasing as a result of rigorous mine planning, while strong sales results are driven by increased demand and constant customer offtake. NMDC’s emphasis on increasing production capacity, guaranteeing consistent iron ore supply, and implementing ecologically sustainable techniques demonstrates its commitment to responsible mining.

The corporation continues to contribute to the growth of India’s mining sector, in line with its purpose to ensure the industry’s long-term viability. As a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Steel, NMDC is critical in addressing India’s steel manufacturing needs.

With its sustained outstanding performance, NMDC is well-positioned to drive development and sustainability in the mining sector.