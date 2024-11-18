NMDC @67: Celebrates more than 6 and half decades of Excellence as India’s Leading Iron Ore Producer  

Hyderabad : NMDC celebrated its Foundation Day on November 15th, marking 67 years of an excellence journey. Shri Sandeep Poundrik, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, visited the Head Office to review the corporation’s ongoing projects and achievements. During the visit, the Secretary was briefed by Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NMDC on the latest developments of the company, including key milestones in operational efficiency, sustainability initiatives and upcoming growth plans.

As part of the visit, Chief Guest Shri Sandeep Poundrik also attended the ‘CMD Excellence Award 2024’ ceremony, marking a special occasion in celebration of NMDC’s 67th Foundation Day. The ceremony was also graced by Shri Amitava Mukherjee and other senior leadership, including Shri Vishwanath Suresh, Director (Commercial), Shri Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical), Joydeep Dasgupta, Director (Production), Shri B Vishwanath, CVO, senior officials along with all the employees and their family members.

The CMD Excellence awards were presented in different categories, namely Khanij Ratna (individual and Group), NMDC Ratna (individual and group), CMD Shield for Best Department – Production and Sales and CMD Shield for Best Department-Support. These awards have been constituted in the year 2023 to honour and appreciate the efforts of employees across the organisation.

Congratulating the NMDC family, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, said, “It’s time to celebrate what we’ve been, what we are, and what we’ll become. And you, the awardees, inspire us all. Having said that, in the next 6 years, we must achieve what took 66 years to build – mining the minerals yet to be tapped, driving performance and embracing transformation. While the past is proud, it’s the future that excites us. Our successes raise the bar and with that comes greater responsibility. We must not fail the country or ourselves. On the path to achieving the 100MnT target and diversifying, we must remain true to our core values of sustainability and scientific excellence. NMDC must serve both the people and the planet. I thank the Ministry of Steel for their continued support. Under this leadership, we will not fail you.”

Shri Sandeep Poundrik, Secretary, added, “I congratulate NMDC on its 67th Foundation Day. Mining is a tough and demanding industry, and both officers and workers put in their best efforts to contribute to the country’s progress. I hope NMDC achieves its target of 100MnT by 2030. My heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the CMD Excellence Awards and NMDC collective”

As NMDC looks ahead, it remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence. With a solid foundation built over the past 66 years, it is ready to support India’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047