NMCG Organizes Clean Yamuna Campaign at 7 Ghats on River Yamuna in Delhi

New Delhi : As part of the ongoing awareness campaign for River Yamuna, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and a group of NGOs organized cleanliness drives at 7 ghats on Yamuna in the National Capital today. Students from schools participated in the Shram Daan activities organized on the 7 ghats including Kalindi Kunj, Nigambodh Ghat, Signature Bridge, Sonia Vihar Pushta 1, Thokar#17 Sungerpur, Thokar#18 Gandhi Nagar and Thokar#21 Gandhi Nagar. Officials from Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in large numbers joined the cleanliness drive, which began at 7.30 am.

The NGOs which were part of the cleanliness drives include Bharatiyam, Rotary Manthan, Earth Warriors, Yuva Parivartan Foundation, SYA etc. This is a regular activity organized on the 4th Saturday of every month.

Executive Director (Technical), NMCG, Shri D.P, Mathuria took part in the event and interacted with the stakeholders, especially young children, on the importance of keeping our rivers clean for a better and sustainable future. He motivated the participants to become part of this Clean Yamuna movement that is gaining momentum.

The cleaning of tributaries of River Ganga, especially, Yamuna, is one of the focus areas of Namami Gange Programme. While 318 MLD STP at Coronation Pillar constructed under Namami Gange Programme was commissioned in March, 3 other main STPs on Yamuna funded by NMCG are targeted to be completed by December 2022. These include Rithala, Kondli and Okhla, which is one of the biggest STPs in Asia. This will help in preventing sewage from drains falling into Yamuna. A total of 12 projects for the treatment of 1385 MLD sewage have been taken up at a cost of about Rs. 2354 crore under Namami Gange Program in Delhi, to abate the pollution in River Yamuna.