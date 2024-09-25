NLDSL Unveils ULIP Hackathon 2.0 and launches Track Your Transport App to Tackle Key Challenges in Logistics

NICDC Logistics Data Services Ltd. (NLDSL) announces the launch of Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) Hackathon 2.0, a competitive event aimed at fostering innovation and developing digital solutions to tackle pressing challenges in the logistics industry. The Hackathon was officially launched at an event held under the chairmanship of Shri Rajeev Singh Thakur, Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), at Vanijya Bhawan.

The launch event witnessed more than 1800 attendees joining the kick-off physically and virtually, reflecting widespread industry interest in the initiative. Hackathon 2.0 marks a significant step in leveraging innovation and technology to reshape and streamline India’s logistics and supply chain sector.

Building on the success of ULIP Hackathon 1.0, which resulted in the development of cutting-edge solutions, Hackathon 2.0 invites developers, start-ups, and industry players to come together once again. The focus of this year’s hackathon is on addressing key logistics challenges such as sustainability, complex supply chain processes, unified documentation, and multimodal logistics optimization.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Rajeev Singh Thakur, said, “We are excited to launch ULIP Hackathon 2.0, an initiative that fosters creativity, problem-solving, and collaboration. With the tremendous success of Hackathon 1.0, we are confident that this year’s event will generate even more innovative solutions to shape the future of India’s logistics ecosystem.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to transforming the logistics sector, NLDSL also announced the launch of the Track Your Transport (TYT) application powered by ULIP. This app is designed to empower small-scale transporters and traders by addressing various facets of logistics management, from providing tracking of cargo via all modes to verification of vehicles and drivers. TYT eliminates the need for heavy IT infrastructure investments, making it a cost-effective and user-friendly tool for the unorganized sector.

Shri Rajat Kumar Saini, CEO & MD, NICDC and Chairman, NLDSL highlighted that the TYT app is a key milestone in their efforts to bring digital empowerment to small traders and transporters. He stated, “The app provides the tools necessary to enhance operational efficiency and visibility, ensuring that small players can compete on a level playing field with the rest of the industry.”

Track Your Transport app can be accessed via the web at www.trackyourtransport.in or downloaded through Android, iOS, and Digital India App Stores.