NLCIL is carrying out various CSR activities/ Programmes/ Projects choosing from Schedule VII items of Companies Act 2013: Pralhad Joshi

Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), NLCIL is carrying out various CSR activities/ Programmes/ Projects choosing from Schedule VII items of Companies Act 2013, as per its CSR Policy formulated in accordance with the above Act and subsequent guidelines.
2. The details of various CSR activities implemented by NLCIL in the state of Tamil Nadu from FY 2018-19 to FY 2021-22 are furnished below:
|Rs. in Crore
|Sl No.
|CSR Focus area
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|1
|Health Care, Family Welfare and Sanitation
|9.45
|21.87
|22.66
|15.94
|2
|Providing Drinking Water Supply Facilities
|1.51
|1.59
|1.40
|–
|3
|Providing Education including Special Education, Vocational skills, Scholarships
|16.79
|9.65
|14.69
|12.85
|4
|Women Empowerment / Gender Equality
|0.33
|1.71
|0.02
|–
|5
|Environmental Sustainability
|2.29
|1.06
|0.24
|–
|6
|Measures for welfare of Armed Forces
|–
|0.05
|–
|–
|7
|Promoting Sports in Rural Areas
|1.18
|0.90
|0.18
|0.30
|8
|Water Resource Augmentation, Irrigation and Flood Control Works for Rural Development
|13.77
|11.09
|4.25
|–
|9
|Providing Link Roads/ Access for Rural Development
|1.28
|1.83
|0.63
|0.69
|10
|Heritage, Arts and Culture
|0.14
|1.91
|0.33
|–
|Total
|46.74
|51.66
|44.40
|29.78
3. Medical care facilities extended by NLCIL for the people living around Neyveli region are as furnished below:
Medical Camps for Rural people residing within radius of 25 kms
|Year
|No of Medical Camps
|No of Beneficiaries other than staff and workmen
|No of villages covered within radius of 25 kms
|2020-21
|Fever camps – 5 Nos during Covid Period
|2021-22
|5
|2602
|25
|2022-23
|10
|8627
|48
Providing emergency care services to the rural people residing in and around Neyveli (Emergency care services & OP treatment)
|Year
|No of Rural People treated
|Total No of Beneficiaries
|Emergency lifesaving Dept
|OP Dept
|2020-21
|16106
|28596
|44702
|2021-22
|18850
|39754
|58604
|2022-23
(Upto Feb 23)
|25668
|63486
|89154
4. NLC India Hospital is available within the township area with ambulance facility. The surrounding village people come to this hospital to take treatment either as OP or for emergency life-saving. There is no separate dispensary run by NLCIL in the surrounding villages. Only medical camps are organised in the surrounding villages.
5. NLC India Hospital has entered into an agreement with Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility (Outsourced agency) approved by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for the disposal of Biomedical waste. NLC India Hospital is complying with “Biomedical Waste Management & Handling Rules, 2016 for the disposal of Biomedical waste. A valid authorisation has been issued by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to NLC India Hospital for the disposal of Biomedical waste.
This information was given by Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.