NLCIL is carrying out various CSR activities/ Programmes/ Projects choosing from Schedule VII items of Companies Act 2013: Pralhad Joshi

Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), NLCIL is carrying out various CSR activities/ Programmes/ Projects choosing from Schedule VII items of Companies Act 2013, as per its CSR Policy formulated in accordance with the above Act and subsequent guidelines.

2. The details of various CSR activities implemented by NLCIL in the state of Tamil Nadu from FY 2018-19 to FY 2021-22 are furnished below:

Rs. in Crore Sl No. CSR Focus area 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 1 Health Care, Family Welfare and Sanitation 9.45 21.87 22.66 15.94 2 Providing Drinking Water Supply Facilities 1.51 1.59 1.40 – 3 Providing Education including Special Education, Vocational skills, Scholarships 16.79 9.65 14.69 12.85 4 Women Empowerment / Gender Equality 0.33 1.71 0.02 – 5 Environmental Sustainability 2.29 1.06 0.24 – 6 Measures for welfare of Armed Forces – 0.05 – – 7 Promoting Sports in Rural Areas 1.18 0.90 0.18 0.30 8 Water Resource Augmentation, Irrigation and Flood Control Works for Rural Development 13.77 11.09 4.25 – 9 Providing Link Roads/ Access for Rural Development 1.28 1.83 0.63 0.69 10 Heritage, Arts and Culture 0.14 1.91 0.33 – Total 46.74 51.66 44.40 29.78

3. Medical care facilities extended by NLCIL for the people living around Neyveli region are as furnished below:

Medical Camps for Rural people residing within radius of 25 kms

Year No of Medical Camps No of Beneficiaries other than staff and workmen No of villages covered within radius of 25 kms 2020-21 Fever camps – 5 Nos during Covid Period 2021-22 5 2602 25 2022-23 10 8627 48

Providing emergency care services to the rural people residing in and around Neyveli (Emergency care services & OP treatment)

Year No of Rural People treated Total No of Beneficiaries Emergency lifesaving Dept OP Dept 2020-21 16106 28596 44702 2021-22 18850 39754 58604 2022-23 (Upto Feb 23) 25668 63486 89154

4. NLC India Hospital is available within the township area with ambulance facility. The surrounding village people come to this hospital to take treatment either as OP or for emergency life-saving. There is no separate dispensary run by NLCIL in the surrounding villages. Only medical camps are organised in the surrounding villages.

5. NLC India Hospital has entered into an agreement with Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility (Outsourced agency) approved by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for the disposal of Biomedical waste. NLC India Hospital is complying with “Biomedical Waste Management & Handling Rules, 2016 for the disposal of Biomedical waste. A valid authorisation has been issued by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to NLC India Hospital for the disposal of Biomedical waste.

