NLC India Ltd Trying to Increase Coal Production

New Delhi : NLC India Limited, a Navratna PSU’s 20 MTPA Talabira II & III Open Cast Mine, Odisha has crossed 2 Million Tonne coal production till date during its first full year of operation.

NLCIL has taken steps to achieve the target of 6 MT per year from its original schedule of 4 MT during the current year and considering the high demand of coal, NLCIL is taking all out efforts to augment coal production of Talabira Mine up to 10 MT for the current year and up to 20 MT from next year onwards.

The coal produced is being transported to its one of the End Use Plants, NLC Tamilnadu Power Limited’s 2 x 500 MW at Tuticorin, a subsidiary of NLCIL. The entire generated power is catering to the requirement of the southern states, major share (more than 40%) to Tamil Nadu.

Recent Amendment to Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act on Mineral Concession Rules by Ministry of Coal, has enabled the Mine for sale of excess coal after meeting the coal requirement of End Use Plant. Accordingly, the permission from Ministry of Coal has been sought to sell the excess coal.