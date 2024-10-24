NLC India Enters into Joint Venture Agreement with Rajasthan for Formation of Two JVs for Power Capacity Addition

With the vision of Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi, for energy security with sustainable energy generation, under the guidance of Union Minister of Coal and Mines Shri. G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Coal and Mines Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, and in line with corporate plan for aggressive capacity addition, NLC India Ltd has entered into Joint Venture Agreements for formation of two significant Joint Ventures (JVs) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL). First JV is signed between NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL) and RRVUNL to establish Renewable Energy projects in the state of Rajasthan and Second JV is between NLCIL and RRVUNL for the development of a Lignite-Based Thermal Power Station.

In the presence of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Energy, Govt. of Rajasthan Shri. Alok, IAS, and CMD, NLCIL, Shri. Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, the JV agreements were signed by Director (Finance), NLCIL Dr. Prasanna Kumar Acharya and CMD, RRVUNL, Shri Devendra Shringi. In both the Joint Ventures (JVs), NLCIL will hold a 74% equity stake, while RRVUNL will hold 26%.

These JVs mark a significant step towards advancing sustainable energy and power generation.