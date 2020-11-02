NIVEA announces partnership with trusted e-pharma portal PharmEasy to expand its online market presence

Mumbai: Extending its care to a wider set of consumers, NIVEA, the world’s No. 1 skincare brand, has announced its partnership with e-pharma portal Pharmeasy.in to provide access to its vast portfolio of skincare essentials with just a simple click of their fingertips. Bringing the ease of availability and comfort in-home delivery, NIVEA India aims to provide uninterrupted access of essential skincare products to each and every consumer during these unprecedented times all while they purchase medicines and other healthcare essentials online.

Technological disruption has changed the way we live, work and even shop. As health and hygiene take precedence over everything, online buying with zero contact delivery have become the most convenient options for consumers. This has also led to a significant shift in consumer behavior especially in the online healthcare space due to the ease of convenience and faster access to medication. As a responsible skincare brand, through this partnership, NIVEA aims to cater to the growing needs of consumers by providing ease of availability and accessibility of skincare & personal care products such as Body Lotions, Moisturizing creams, Shower Gels, Roll-ons & Face washes among others on a platform that delivers quality medicines across the country.

This service is available for consumers across the country and also offers multiple convenient and easy payment options. Through this tie-up, NIVEA will extend its reach to its consumers while attracting newer consumers with safer and effective delivery to their doorstep.

Speaking on this partnership, Neil George, Managing Director, NIVEA India said, “I am delighted to partner with a trusted brand like PharmEasy that has supported consumers in their need for quality medical and healthcare products while ensuring safe home delivery. These very characteristics are embedded in NIVEA as well, for keeping the focus on the consumer and caring for their needs. Through this tie-up, we aim to provide a simplified experience that reduces consumer stress and anxiety while enhancing convenience. We want to help the consumer by providing access to their daily skincare and personal care essentials while looking after their overall health and wellbeing. And so, it was a given to expand our horizons and deliver NIVEA products with not only convenience but also safety and care.”

Dharmil Sheth, Co-Founder at PharmEasy added, “NIVEA and PharmEasy share the common value of serving their customers in every possible manner. This association is indeed a great opportunity for both PharmEasy and NIVEA to provide more convenience and ease of access to their users, and more so now during the ongoing pandemic. We’re glad to be more user-friendly with every step that we take to make it simpler for our consumers to order their healthcare essentials online and get it safely delivered at their doorstep. This partnership in fact reiterates our vision- Simplifying Healthcare, Impacting Lives.”

