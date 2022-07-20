Nityanand Rai says, in-principle approval has been given for reservation of 10% of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty)/Rifleman in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles

New Delhi : An in-principle approval has been given for reservation of 10% of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty)/Rifleman in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Relaxation in upper age limit and exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test will also be given.

As per Government instructions/orders, the details of existing reservations in CAPFs/ARs are as under:

Direct Recruitment

Scheduled Castes (SCs)

15%

Scheduled Tribes (STs)

7.5%

Other Backward Classes (OBCs)

27%

Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs)

10% reservation in direct recruitment in civil posts and services in Government of India to the persons belonging to EWSs who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs & OBCs as per DoP&T’s OM dated 31.01.2019.

Ex-servicemen

10% of the vacancies in the posts upto of the level of the Assistant Commandant in all para-military forces as per DoP&T notification dated 04.10.2012.

10% horizontal reservation is decided to be given to Ex-Agniveers for the post of Constable(GD)/Rifleman when the first batch of Ex-Agniveers is available for recruitment after completing engagement period of four years in Defence Forces.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.