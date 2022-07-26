Nityanand Rai says , During preceding 3 years (2019, 2020, 2021) registration certificates of 1811 number of Associations have been cancelled under the provisions of the Foreign contribution Regulation Act, 2010 (FCRA 2010)

New Delhi : During preceding 3 years (2019, 2020, 2021) registration certificates of 1811 number of Associations have been cancelled under the provisions of the Foreign contribution Regulation Act, 2010 (FCRA 2010). Reasonable opportunity of being heard is given in terms of Section 14(2) of FCRA 2010, by issuing Show Cause Notice before a decision about cancellation of registration is taken. State-wise details of cancellation of registration are given below:
|S. No
|State
|Number of Associations whose registration has been cancelled (from 1st January,2019 to 31st December,2021)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|168
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|3
|Assam
|23
|4
|Bihar
|122
|5
|Chandigarh
|4
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|14
|7
|Delhi
|68
|8
|Goa
|4
|9
|Gujarat
|45
|10
|Haryana
|8
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|8
|12
|Jammu and Kashmir (including Ladakh)
|9
|13
|Jharkhand
|43
|14
|Karnataka
|96
|15
|Kerala
|52
|16
|Madhya Pradesh
|54
|17
|Maharashtra
|206
|18
|Manipur
|43
|19
|Meghalaya
|7
|20
|Mizoram
|2
|21
|Nagaland
|14
|22
|Odisha
|109
|23
|Puducherry
|8
|24
|Punjab
|8
|25
|Rajasthan
|41
|26
|Sikkim
|3
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|218
|28
|Telangana
|90
|29
|Tripura
|3
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|115
|31
|Uttarakhand
|31
|32
|West Bengal
|193
|Total
|1811
Applications for renewal of certificates of registration issued under the FCRA, 2010 are processed as per provisions of FCRA, 2010 and rules made thereunder. 783 number of applications for renewal have been denied during preceding 3 years (2019, 2020, 2021). State wise details of denied application are given below:
|S. No.
|State
|Number of applications for renewal denied (from 1st January,2019 to 31st December,2021)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|84
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|5
|3
|Assam
|7
|4
|Bihar
|20
|5
|Chandigarh
|6
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|4
|7
|Delhi
|41
|8
|Goa
|4
|9
|Gujarat
|22
|10
|Haryana
|12
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|4
|12
|Jammu and Kashmir (including Ladakh)
|5
|13
|Jharkhand
|10
|14
|Karnataka
|57
|15
|Kerala
|19
|16
|Madhya Pradesh
|24
|17
|Maharashtra
|110
|18
|Manipur
|1
|19
|Meghalaya
|1
|20
|Mizoram
|2
|21
|Nagaland
|2
|22
|Odisha
|55
|23
|Puducherry
|3
|24
|Punjab
|5
|25
|Rajasthan
|17
|26
|Sikkim
|4
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|66
|28
|Telangana
|48
|29
|Tripura
|4
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|59
|31
|Uttarakhand
|17
|32
|West Bengal
|65
|Total
|783
This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.