Nityanand Rai says , During preceding 3 years (2019, 2020, 2021) registration certificates of 1811 number of Associations have been cancelled under the provisions of the Foreign contribution Regulation Act, 2010 (FCRA 2010)

New Delhi : During preceding 3 years (2019, 2020, 2021) registration certificates of 1811 number of Associations have been cancelled under the provisions of the Foreign contribution Regulation Act, 2010 (FCRA 2010). Reasonable opportunity of being heard is given in terms of Section 14(2) of FCRA 2010, by issuing Show Cause Notice before a decision about cancellation of registration is taken. State-wise details of cancellation of registration are given below:

S. No State Number of Associations whose registration has been cancelled (from 1st January,2019 to 31st December,2021) 1 Andhra Pradesh 168 2 Arunachal Pradesh 2 3 Assam 23 4 Bihar 122 5 Chandigarh 4 6 Chhattisgarh 14 7 Delhi 68 8 Goa 4 9 Gujarat 45 10 Haryana 8 11 Himachal Pradesh 8 12 Jammu and Kashmir (including Ladakh) 9 13 Jharkhand 43 14 Karnataka 96 15 Kerala 52 16 Madhya Pradesh 54 17 Maharashtra 206 18 Manipur 43 19 Meghalaya 7 20 Mizoram 2 21 Nagaland 14 22 Odisha 109 23 Puducherry 8 24 Punjab 8 25 Rajasthan 41 26 Sikkim 3 27 Tamil Nadu 218 28 Telangana 90 29 Tripura 3 30 Uttar Pradesh 115 31 Uttarakhand 31 32 West Bengal 193 Total 1811

Applications for renewal of certificates of registration issued under the FCRA, 2010 are processed as per provisions of FCRA, 2010 and rules made thereunder. 783 number of applications for renewal have been denied during preceding 3 years (2019, 2020, 2021). State wise details of denied application are given below:

S. No. State Number of applications for renewal denied (from 1st January,2019 to 31st December,2021) 1 Andhra Pradesh 84 2 Arunachal Pradesh 5 3 Assam 7 4 Bihar 20 5 Chandigarh 6 6 Chhattisgarh 4 7 Delhi 41 8 Goa 4 9 Gujarat 22 10 Haryana 12 11 Himachal Pradesh 4 12 Jammu and Kashmir (including Ladakh) 5 13 Jharkhand 10 14 Karnataka 57 15 Kerala 19 16 Madhya Pradesh 24 17 Maharashtra 110 18 Manipur 1 19 Meghalaya 1 20 Mizoram 2 21 Nagaland 2 22 Odisha 55 23 Puducherry 3 24 Punjab 5 25 Rajasthan 17 26 Sikkim 4 27 Tamil Nadu 66 28 Telangana 48 29 Tripura 4 30 Uttar Pradesh 59 31 Uttarakhand 17 32 West Bengal 65 Total 783

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.