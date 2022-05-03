Nitishwar Kumar visits Hazratbal Shrine, Ziyarat Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom Sahib (RA) to oversee Eid-ul-Fitr arrangements

SRINAGAR – Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar today visited Hazratbal Shrine and Ziyarat Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom Sahib (RA) to take stock of final arrangements for the auspicious day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P.K Pole, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, CEO, Wakaf, Mufti Fareed u Din, Director Tourism, Dr G N Itoo, Director Health Services, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Regional Transport Officer, Sajid Yehaya Naqash, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal, VC LCMA, Dr Bashir Ahmad, SSP Traffic, Imtiyaz Ahmad and other senior officer of Police and Civil Administration accompanied the Principal Secretary during the visit.

The Principal Secretary took on-spot assessment and got first-hand information on the facilities being provided by the concerned departments with regard to sanitation, uninterrupted water and power facilities and other civil works of cleanliness in and around the Hazratbal Shrine and Ziyarat Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom Sahib (RA).

During the visit the Principal Secretary was informed by the concerned about the arrangements of security, electricity, water supply, cleanliness, fire service, transport and medical aid which have been put in place for devotees in these places.

While reviewing arrangements at Hazratbal Shrine, the Principal Secretary directed the authorities to ensure proper cleanliness in and around the Shrines, separate arrangement for women, necessary arrangement of tents to cover maximum open space, besides proper matting on the open paths so that devotees do not face any difficulty while offering prayers.

The Principal Secretary was informed that 3 Ambulances including one Critical Care Ambulance, Medical team with necessary medicines and first aid boxes will be deployed at the Hazratbal Shrine by the Health Department.

Similarly, PHE has kept 2 water tankers and installed additional 50 tap points in addition to the existing 150 points at the Hazratbal. While water tankers have also been deployed to other prominent Shrines also.

With regard to sanitation, the Principal Secretary was informed that adequate staff has been deployed by SMC to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness measures at Hazrabal and other Shrines in the City. While mobile toilet vans are also placed by SMC. In addition, Dog catching squads have been deployed.

On the occasion, the Principal Secretary directed the SMC authorities to speed up the process of removal of debris and muck from the premises of Hazratbal Shrine. He also called for cleanliness of lanes and bye lanes leading to places of congregational prayers.

The Principal Secretary stressed to the officers that large gatherings are expected at these places and it is important to ensure adequate facilities for the devotees are put in place so that no difficulty will be observed by them. He also directed for making adequate parking and transport facilities for the devotees.

During the visit, the Principal Secretary interacted with the Managements of both the Shrines with regard to arrangements for the auspicious day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Principal Secretary also paid obeisance at the revered shrines of Hazratbal and Ziyarat Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom Sahib(RA) Meanwhile, here and prayed for peace and prosperity and wellbeing of people.

Meanwhile, Waqf Board Chairperson, Dr Darakshan Andrabi also joined the Principal Secretary with regard to arrangements for the auspicious day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Dr Darakshan stressed on ensuring better arrangements on Eid-ul-Fitr in all Shrines of the Kashmir valley. She emphasised on renovation of various city Shrines in consonance with the heritage architectural patterns. She also called for ensuring better civic facilities in all Shrines.