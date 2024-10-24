Nitin Gadkari Unveils Major Road Development Plans for Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh

In a proactive move to enhance road infrastructure and promote economic growth, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, has made two major announcements.

“In Andhra Pradesh, we have sanctioned ₹252.42 Cr for the upgradation and development of a 6-lane elevated corridor at Ranasthalam, Srikakulam. This project will be instrumental in alleviating traffic congestion, enhancing road safety, and improving urban mobility, while also creating new socio-economic opportunities. Beyond reducing congestion, this initiative will stimulate economic activities, thereby contributing to an improved quality of life for the region’s residents”, the Minister announced on social media.

In Andhra Pradesh, we have sanctioned ₹252.42 Cr for the upgradation and development of a 6-lane elevated corridor at Ranasthalam, Srikakulam. This project will be instrumental in alleviating traffic congestion, enhancing road safety, and improving urban… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 24, 2024

Shri Gadkari also announced approval of upgradation and development of the Gyaraspur to Rahatgarh section of National Highway-146 in Madhya Pradesh with a budget allocation of ₹903.44 crores. As part of the Bhopal-Kanpur corridor, this project will strengthen regional trade and commerce, promote connectivity, and enhance the overall quality of life by boosting economic activities.

These initiatives underline the government’s commitment to enhancing road infrastructure, improving connectivity, and encouraging economic development across the regions.