Nitin Gadkari Unveils Major Road Development Plans for Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh

In a proactive move to enhance road infrastructure and promote economic growth, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, has made two major announcements.
“In Andhra Pradesh, we have sanctioned ₹252.42 Cr for the upgradation and development of a 6-lane elevated corridor at Ranasthalam, Srikakulam. This project will be instrumental in alleviating traffic congestion, enhancing road safety, and improving urban mobility, while also creating new socio-economic opportunities. Beyond reducing congestion, this initiative will stimulate economic activities, thereby contributing to an improved quality of life for the region’s residents”, the Minister announced on social media.
