Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate “Manthan” on 8thSeptember in Bengaluru

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate , “Manthan”, in Bengaluru on September 08, 2022. He will be accompanied by General (Dr) VK Singh (Retd.), Union Minister of State for RT&H and Civil Aviation, and Shri Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister, Karnataka.

Manthan— a three-day by-invitation conference cum public EXPO organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways aims to anchor discussions across multiple issues and opportunities in the roads, transport and logistics sector and engage with the States, UTs and other key stakeholders from the industry for sharing of best practices, policy support, and capacity development. The theme of Manthan is ‘’IDEAS TO ACTION: Towards a smart, sustainable ,road infra, mobility and logistics ecosystem.’’

Several state ministers holding portfolios of the ministries of PWD, Transport and Industries and senior government officials from these ministries will participate in the conference. In addition, senior industry leaders and experts are also scheduled to join the event. Apart from these, senior officials from MoRTH and NHAI, policy planners, experts, corporate leaders and technocrats, amongst others, would also join the deliberations during the event.

The discussions will be across three broad areas: first, on Roads, covering road development, new materials and technology, and road safety. Secondly, in the transport sector, covering EVs and vehicle safety, among others; and thirdly, alternate and future mobility, covering ropeways, multimodal logistics parks, Parvatmala, and digital interventions, to name a few. In addition, the 41st Meeting of the Transport Development Council will be organised during the programme. The Next-Gen M Parivahan Mobile App will also be launched during the event.

An open-to-public drone show is also planned for 8th September evening at Gayatri Vihar, Palace Grounds.

The three-day public EXPO organised alongside the conference is aimed at showcasing technologies and materials in highway development, and new programmes like Bharatmala, Parvatmala, and EVs, to name a few. More than 65 exhibitors, including, Hyundai construction, JCB, ACE, Volvo, Tata Hitachi, Kataline, 3m, Tiki Tar & Shell, TVS motors, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar, Kataline, Writgen India, ICEMA, Ammann India, Indian Road Survey, are participating in the public EXPO.