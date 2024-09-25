Nitin Gadkari to address International Seminar of the Indian Roads Congress

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Sh. Nitin Gadkari will address the International Seminar of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) “Advances in Bridge Management” in Bengaluru, Karnataka tomorrow (26th September, 2024). Sh. Gadkari will also review the National Highway Projects in and around Bengaluru region. Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari will visit Mumbai, Maharashtra to attend a conclave organized by a media house on topic “Greening India’s Highways: The Tasks Ahead”, later during the day. The Minister will be on tour to the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra on Thursday.

The Indian Roads Congress provides a national forum for sharing of knowledge and pooling of experience on the entire range of subjects dealing with the construction and maintenance of roads; bridges; tunnels and road transportation, including technology, equipment, research, planning, finance, taxation, organization and all connected policy issues. The origin of Indian Roads Congress (IRC), the Apex Body of Road Sector Engineers and Professionals in the country can be traced back to the Road Development Committee set up under the Chairmanship of Sh. M.R. Jayakkar in 1927 by the then Government of India, which recommended for periodical holding of Road Conferences to discuss the issues related to Road Construction, Maintenance & Development.