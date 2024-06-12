Nitin Gadkari takes charge as the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Shri Nitin Gadkari took charge as the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways in New Delhi today. Shri Ajay Tamta and Shri Harsh Malhotra also took charge as Ministers of State.

Shri Gadkari conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiji for reassigning him this role in Modi 3.0 and remarked that India will be equipped with world-class, modern infrastructure at an accelerated pace under Modi Ji’s visionary leadership.

MoRTH Secretary Shri Anurag Jain and other senior officials welcomed Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari and Ministers of State Shri Ajay Tamta and Shri Harsh Malhotra at the Transport Bhawan premises.