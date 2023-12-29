Nitin Gadkari sanctions 29 road projects in Ladakh worth Rs 1170.16 crore

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned in the Union territory of Ladakh an allocation of 1170.16 crore for 29 roads projects, encompassing state Highway, major and other District roads. In a post Shri Gadkari said additionally, 181.71 crore has been allocated for 8 bridge under the CRIF Scheme for the fiscal year 2023 24.

The Union Minister said Ladakh, the largest Union Territory in terms of area and the second least populous in India, will witness improved connectivity to its remote villages through the approved initiatives. He said this enhancement is expected to stimulate economic activities, particularly in agriculture and tourism, contributing to the overall infrastructural development of Ladakh.