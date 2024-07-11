Nitin Gadkari Opens Rs 1183 Crore 6-Lane Road Project in Goa

Enhancing modern road connectivity in Goa, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari dedicated to the nation a 6-Lane access-controlled road with elevated viaducts from Manohar International Airport to Dhargal on NH-166S in Goa today.

The ceremony was presided over by Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant in the presence of Union MoS, Shri Shripad Naiki, MP Rajya Sabha, Shri Sadanand Tanavade , MLAs, and senior officials.

The 7 km project, costing ₹1183 crore, promises to significantly improve connectivity to Manohar International Airport, facilitating faster and hassle-free travel. This development is expected to enhance tourism activities and provide a boost to multi-modal connectivity, thereby reducing logistics costs.

Additionally, it aims to ensure smoother and safer traffic movement, leading to savings in fuel consumption and travel time. Ultimately, the project is poised to stimulate overall socio-economic growth in the region, creating a positive impact on the local economy and the quality of life for residents.

