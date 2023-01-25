Nitin Gadkari meets Japanese delegation for sustainable infrastructure development strengthening continued partnership between the two countries

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari met the Japanese Delegation led by Dr. Masafumi Mori, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan and the co-chairman of the Joint Committee Meeting for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National High Speed Rail Project, in the presence of Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India in New Delhi today.

Both sides exchanged views and opinions in the field of Road Transport and Logistics service-related road infrastructure and deliberated upon capacity development and technology sharing in the field of sustainable transport development, alternate clean and green fuel, development of innovative transit technologies for movement of passenger and cargo.Emphasis was laid on India-Japan sustainable development initiative for the North-East region of India along with North-East Road Network connectivity improvement projects.

The meeting paved the way for strengthening India’s continued partnership and collaboration with Japan for deriving effective solutions to contemporary challenges in Transportation and Logistics, based on the firm foundation of both countries’ shared values and convergence of interests in strategic and economic matters.