Nitin Gadkari Launches ‘Humsafar Policy’ to Enhance Wayside Amenities on National Highways

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari launched today the ‘Humsafar Policy’ in New Delhi to enhance convenience of travelling on National Highways and accelerate development of the Wayside Amenities in presence of Shri Ajay Tamta, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways.

Speaking at the unveiling, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari said local marginal sections of the society will be benefitted from this initiative. He underscored that this scheme will help in facilitation of smooth, safe and pleasant journey for users. It will be environment friendly and has been prepared keeping the ecology and cleanliness in the perspective. He also said that water conservation, soil conservation, waste recycling, solar energy etc have been kept in mind while formulating this policy.

Union Minister Sh. Nitin Gadkari asked the officials of the ministry to ensure quality service to the passengers through this policy. A number of Green Highways of NHAI have been planned with keeping several amenities in the perspectives, he further added.

He called upon that petrol pump owners alongside NHs to ensure basic amenities at the petrol pump as per norms. He also said that Food court, cafeteria, Fuel station, Electric Vehicle Charging Station, parking facilities, Toilet facility, Baby Care room, ATM, Vehicle repair shop, Pharmacy services under this policy will ensure better experience for NH users.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ajay Tamta, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways said that under the guidance of Shri Nitin Gadkari National Highways of 1.5 lakh KMs have been laid down. Prime Minister’s vision and Union Road Transport and Highways minister’s guidance is changing the course of infrastructure in this country despite several odds, he further added.

On this occasion, Union Minister Sh. Nitin Gadkari and MoS Sh. Ajay Tamta also visited the Exhibition displayed on the theme

The policy aims to provide a comprehensive framework to ensure that the commuters have access to standardized, well-maintained, and hygienic facilities by onboarding both existing and upcoming service providers along National Highways and Expressways. Existing and upcoming service providers under the categories of Eateries, Fuel Station and Trauma Centres will be eligible to register under the Humsafar Policy. The policy aims to benefit all stakeholders. Registered service providers will benefit from waiver of fees for renewal for existing access permission and will be provided space on National Highways to put up signages of their establishment to increase visibility. In addition, the service providers will be featured on NHAI ‘Rajmarg Yatra’, mobile app to boost their online visibility.

The ‘Humsafar’ policy will also benefit commuters by enabling access to standardized, well maintained and hygienic facilities. Commuters will be able to find details of relevant service providers near their location instantly on the ‘Rajmarg Yatra’ app. The app will also empower commuters to report issues and rate the service provided and facilities. Registered service providers will be able to avail a waiver of renewal fees for access permissions, if they maintain an average rating of 3 or higher.

The policy also outlines rigorous provisions for ‘Monitoring & Inspection’ of the registered service providers for maintaining the standard of the facilities and ensuring quality services to the commuters. Regular inspections will be conducted by a third-party agency appointed by the authority. Email/ SMS alerts shall be sent to service providers in case their ratings fall below average of 3-stars and more frequent inspections will be carried out on such facilities with low score.

The ‘Humsafar Policy’ will go a long way in establishing world-class services along the National Highways by standardizing high-quality facilities for commuters and enhancing the overall travel experience of the National Highway users.

The event was attended by Sh. D. Sarangi, Director General & Special Secretary in the Ministry, Sh. Santosh Kumar Yadav Chairman of NHAI, and senior officers of the ministry and NHAI, NHLML with representatives of Wayside Amenities Developers, Hospitality companies, Oil Marketing Companies, EV charging companies, consultants and academicians.