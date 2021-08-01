Nitin Gadkari instructs to open one side of Kuthiran Tunnel in Kerala

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari instructed to open one side of the Kuthiran Tunnel in Kerala in a tweet message yesterday This is the first road tunnel in the state and will drastically improve connectivity to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The 1.6 km long tunnel is designed through Peechi- Vazahani wildlife sanctuary. The road will improve connectivity to important ports and towns in North – South Corridor without endangering wildlife.

Gadkari said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi transformation in the infrastructure of the country is ensuring better economic opportunities to every citizen.