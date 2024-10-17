Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates International Methanol Seminar in New Delhi

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the International Methanol Seminar at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, organized by NITI Aayog in collaboration with the Methanol Institute, USA. Key attendees included NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, Dr. V.K. Saraswat, and Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR.