National

Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates International Methanol Seminar in New Delhi

By Odisha Diary bureau

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the International Methanol Seminar at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, organized by NITI Aayog in collaboration with the Methanol Institute, USA. Key attendees included NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, Dr. V.K. Saraswat, and Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.