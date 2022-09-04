Nitin Gadkari inaugurates BLive’s second Multi-brand EV store in Nagpur, third in the state

Nagpur : India’s fastest growing Multi-brand EV platform announced the opening of its second multi-brand Experience store in Nagpur. Sri. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India inaugurated the store. The store offers a wide range of products and direct support to EV customers across the region. With the focus shifting to electric mobility, it’s important to provide the customers the opportunity to experience the different options and choices available to them. The new store will have an in-house quick service kiosk, battery swap facilities, EV charging infrastructure. It will also act as a customer experience center for brands. This is the fourth BLive store in the state with two stores in Nagpur and one in Pune.

BLive aims to offer an interactive experience to all its customers by showcasing over 20+ brands of electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) and electric bicycles (e-bikes) designed and manufactured by Indian brands, through its unique Omni channel platform. With the launch of this store the company wants to bring everything related to E2W under one roof. All BLive stores currently feature key brands like Kinetic Green, Techo Electra, Gemopai, BattRE, LML – Detel, E-Motorad, Hero Electric and others to charging solutions and post Sales service packages. Through the experience stores BLive brings the unique Phygital experience to help consumers experience EVs and understand EVs before purchase.

Speaking of the launch, Samarth Kholkar, CEO & Co-Founder, BLive, said, “It is our privilege that Sri. Nitin Gadkari ji is inaugurating our Nagpur store. This is a huge boost to our mission of – EV in every home in India. With the launch of this multi-brand EV Experience store, BLive is working towards accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles. BLive is adopting an all-inclusive approach in the electric vehicle market; bridging gaps and setting up a one-stop shop for all consumer needs. The BLive Experience Stores, which will soon be live across 100+ locations in India, will help consumer experience and buy their choice of EVs.”

With this new store in Nagpur, BLive is bringing Clean Tech closer to customers, thus joining the global vision of bringing down the carbon emissions to zero. The store is not only going to give the customers a hands-on EV experience but a variety of brands and designs of vehicles to choose from as per their convenience. The store will also provide an extensive after-sales EV care experience, including roadside assistance, easy finance options, comprehensive service packages and e-mobility spares parts.

Commenting on the partnership, Burhanuddin Ali, EAZY RIDE said, “We are excited and looking forward to this partnership with BLive. EV’s are slowly but steadily gaining momentum in India and this partnership gives us an opportunity to be part of this EV wave. Also having a multi-brand EV store gives us an opportunity to offer more products and unique experience to our customers.”

BLive is focused on launching EV Experience stores initially in South and West India. BLive also plans to drive a deeper penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities where customers struggle to shift to clean mobility due to lack of options and is looking for more store partners on a franchise model to open more stores across the country.