Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays the foundation stone for 4 NH projects worth Rs. 5351 Crore in West Medinipur, West Bengal

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 4 NH projects worth Rs. 5351 Crore in West Medinipur, West Bengal today.

The project that was dedicated to the nation today included the construction of 55 km Kharagpur to Chichra 4-lane road stretch at the total cost of Rs. 613 Crore. The development of this stretch will go a long way in ensuring the progress and prosperity of the surrounding tribal areas.

Foundation stone was laid for the construction of 162 km Panagarh to Dankuni (NH-2) 6-lane road stretch at the total cost of Rs. 4215 Crore. The construction of this route will enhance connectivity to Sikkim, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and the Bay of Bengal.

Foundation stone was also laid for 10 km 4-lane Purulia bypass at the total cost of Rs. 175 Crore that will be completed by December 2023. The construction of this bypass will solve the traffic problems inside the city and the vehicles going to Durgapur, Asansol, Bokaro Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and Ranchi, will also save their travelling time, distance and cost.