Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone of six NH projects worth Rs 2300 crore in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 6 National Highway projects of 119 Kms worth Rs. 2300 Crore in Indore ,Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gadkari informed with the projects being launched today, better connectivity in Indore and the state will make the path of progress easier. He said the problem of jam on Rau circle will end and there will be ease in the traffic. With easy connectivity from Indore, artisans, students and businessmen of nearby areas will get better opportunities. The connectivity of the villages of Indore-Harda section with Indore will be better. The development of Dhar-Pithampur Industrial Corridor will create new employment opportunities, he added.

The Minister said there will be reduction in travel time up to Tejaji Nagar (Indore) – Burhanpur and Indore – Harda which will save fuel. He said the routes will be smooth for the passengers going to Omkareshwar and Khandwa. He said with better connectivity to the agricultural markets, it will be easier for agricultural produce to reach the big market.

During this program MoU was signed between State Government and NHAI for construction of ropeways at 14 selected places in Madhya Pradesh.