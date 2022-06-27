Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates and lays foundation stone of 9 NH projects worth Rs 1357 Crore in Rajasthan

New Delhi :Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari Inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 9 NH(National Highways) projects of 243 km length worth Rs 1357 Crore in Rajasthan. Speaking on the occasion he said widening of Ninawa section from Sanchore on NH-168A in the state will increase the business of granite industries of Chalaur district and will make it easier for the farmers to reach Suratgarh Mandi.

The Minister said the 2-lane Sriganganagar to Raisinghnagar on NH-911 and the Sriganganagar reinforcement from Suratgarh on NH-62 will make it easier to reach the international border and the military station on both sides of the road, which will enhance India’s strategic strength. He said the Armed Forces will get better connectivity across the border, new jobs will be created, which will move Rajasthan towards progress and prosperity.

Shri Gadkari said the 4-lane flyover in Suratgarh city will ensure safe and congestion-free traffic. The income of local people will increase. The construction of ROB will get rid of the jam of level crossing, he added. He said at the same time, other projects will facilitate connectivity between tourist destinations of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

During the ceremony, 25 new bypasses were announced in Rajasthan at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore. Besides, a provision of Rs. 200 crore has been made for ROB on state highways under Setubandhan Yojana. Simultaneously, Rs 900 crore was sanctioned in CRIF and Rs 700 crore in Setubandhan Yojana for Rajasthan. These projects will save fuel, reduce accidents, boost industrial, agricultural, transport and tourism sectors.