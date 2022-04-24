Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 7 National Highway Projects worth Rs.5569 crores in Aurangabad,Maharashtra

New Delhi :Taking another step towards giving a new dimension to the development of Aurangabad district which is one of the major industrial and educational centers in Maharashtra, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated 7 National Highway Projects worth Rs.5569 crores.

Gadkari said efforts have been made to alleviate the water crisis through road projects in the water-starved Aurangabad district. He said in the construction of roads, many ponds have been constructed on the lines of Buldhana pattern and the soil and stones have been used for the construction of roads.

He said through this, the soil extracted from the ponds created in Adgaon-Gandheli, Valmi and Nakshatrawadi areas, Teesgaon and Sajapur village areas has got double benefit. Deepening has made it possible to create ponds in each area. Shri Gadkari said his will help in reducing the water crisis by increasing the ground water level. The construction of such ponds in the district has increased the water capacity to 14 lakh cubic meters till date, he added.