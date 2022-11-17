Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 2 NH projects worth Rs. 1082 Crore at Raiganj, West Bengal

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated 2 NH projects worth Rs. 1082 Crore at Raiganj ,West Bengal.

Shri Gadkari said fulfilling the 60 years old demand of the people of Dalkhola (NH-34), this 5 km & 4-lane bypass built at the total cost of Rs. 120 Crore, will finally solve the traffic problem in Dalkhola town now. Apart from this, the travel time from Siliguri to Kolkata will reduce by two hours due to the construction of bypass and ROB. This stretch will also improve movement along border areas of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, he added.

The minister said built at the total cost of Rs. 962 Crore, the 4-laning of Raniganj to Dalkhola stretch has improved the overall connectivity between West Medinipur till borders of Bangladesh. This stretch will also enhance connectivity between Bengal & North Eastern Region.