Nitin Gadkari: GNSS Technology Modernizes Toll Collection and Reduces Road Congestion

To provide seamless and barrier-free tolling experience on National Highways, Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a company promoted by NHAI organised a day-long international workshop in New Delhi on ‘Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based Electronic Toll Collection in India’. The international workshop provided a unique platform to both industry and global experts to deliberate various aspects related to smooth implementation of the free-flow tolling system based on GNSS technology in India.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Shri Ajay Tamta, Union Minister of State, MoRTH; Shri Harsh Malhotra,Union Minister of State, MoRTH & Corporate Affairs; Shri Anurag Jain, Secretary, MoRTH; Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman NHAI; Shri Vishal Chauhan, Member (Administration) NHAI & CMD IHMCL; Shri S.P. Singh, Joint Secretary (Logistics) MoRTH and senior officials from Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, NHAI, IHMCL along with international industry experts from the US and Europe and representatives from IITs, NIC, NPCI, C-DAC, HOA(I), NHBF, IRF, SIAM, Financial institutions and leading global technology companies were present on the occasion.

Multiple panel discussions were held at the daylong workshop, where varied industrial and technical professionals along with global GNSS experts deliberated upon different aspects that included On-Board Units (OBU), Commercial vehicles and NH fee rules, Toll Charger Software, Role of issuer entity and Essentials of road infrastructure for successful implementation of multi-lane free flow Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based Electronic Toll Collection in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari said, “GNSS technology enhances navigation and positioning, playing a crucial role in modernizing toll collection systems, ensuring seamless travel, and reducing congestion on our roads. We are continuously working towards easing citizens’ lives, making governance more transparent, and providing faster services.“

Shri Anurag Jain, Secretary, MoRTH said, “Participation from many global experts on GNSS in today’s workshop which is a testimony of the belief that the world has in India’s growth story. We are working to realize the vison of a developed India by 2047 and implementation of GNSS will be one of the important steps towards that goal.”

Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman NHAI “Over the past decade, road network has expanded manifolds and National Highways carries over 70% of country’s freight along with the passenger traffic. Implementing GNSS will immensely contribute not only towards growth of our economy but will also make barrierless tolling a reality for our citizens.”

Shri Vishal Chauhan, Member (Admin), NHAI & CMD, IMHCL summarized the key takeaways and outlined the way forward from the panel discussions held during the daylong International Workshop on GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection in India.

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based Tolling is a barrier free method of Electronic Toll Collection wherein the road users are charged on the distance they have travelled on the tolled Highway stretch.

NHAI plans to implement the GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system within the existing FASTag ecosystem, initially using a hybrid model where both RFID-based ETC and GNSS-based ETC will operate simultaneously. Dedicated GNSS lanes will be available at toll plazas, allowing vehicles using the GNSS-based ETC to pass through freely. As GNSS based ETC becomes more widespread, all lanes will eventually be converted to GNSS lanes

Implementation of GNSS based Electronic Toll Collection in India will facilitate smooth movement of vehicles along the National Highways and is envisaged to provide many benefits to highway users such as barrier less free-flow tolling leading to hassle-free riding experience and distance-based tolling. The GNSS based Electronic Toll Collection will also help to plug leakages and check toll evaders resulting in more efficient toll collection system across the country.