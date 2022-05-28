Nitin Gadkari dedicates to the nation 20 Amrit Sarovars in Akola, Maharashtra

New Delhi :Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari dedicated to the nation 20 Amrit Sarovars in Akola, Maharashtra.

20 fully prepared reservoirs have been declared as part of Amrit Sarovar Abhiyan today. The water storage capacity of these 20 reservoirs is 1276 TCM.

The Amrit Sarovar projects under construction at Wani, Rambhapur and Babulgaon in the premises of Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth, Akola were visited by Shri Nitin Gadkari today in the presence of Vice Chancellor Shri Vilas Bhale.

It has been decided to rejuvenate and develop about 50,000 Amrit Sarovars across the country by August 15, 2023, under the ‘Amrit Sarovar Abhiyan’, announced by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, which will change the picture of water conservation and reservoirs across the country. In this context, at least 75 Amrit Sarovars will be rejuvenated in each district.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gadkari said after the successful use of Buldhana pattern in Maharashtra, more than 500 water bodies, 270 farm ponds have been rejuvenated by 2022 under Amrit Sarovar Abhiyan. As a result of which additional water storage capacity of 34,000 TCM has been created at no cost in the state.

He said in this chain of Amrit Sarovar, 34 reservoirs with water storage capacity of 2468 TCM are being constructed in the campuses of Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Agricultural University(PKV), Akola and Maharashtra Animal Husbandry and Fisheries University(MAFSU), Nagpur’s Borgaon in Akola district.

The Minister said in this model based on the successful pilot project Buldhana pattern of water conservation, deepening and rejuvenation of water bodies is being done at no cost through revamping of highways related to Amravati-Akola National Highway 53.

Shri Gadkari said the soil, silt and other things extracted from these reservoirs are being used for national highway work. Through this model scheme, 34 ponds/lakes are planned to be constructed in PKV and MAFSU complexes in which 2468 TCM water reservoir is proposed to be created. Out of these, the construction of 20 lakes has been completed and the construction work of 9 lakes is going on while 5 lakes will be started soon, he added.

The Minister said initially, the irrigation potential here was 150 hectares, but after the formation of these reservoirs, it has increased to 663 hectares. After the construction of the proposed 34 reservoirs, this irrigation potential will increase to 2468 hectares. He said earlier only one Kharif crop was taken in the premises, after this project now more than one crop can be taken.

Shri Gadkari said a pond has been constructed in 16 acres in the Animal Husbandry Development Area and 300 TCM of water has been made in it. Earlier there was a big problem of water scarcity in the university campus. Due to the failure of the old schemes, irrigation could be done in only a few areas. After the completion of these 34 planned lakes, the entire area of ​​the University will come under irrigation, he said.

The Minister said the ponds designed for aquaculture with this model can be used for fishing. It will be possible to get revenue by auctioning them. This will also create employment. Last year, Punjabrao Deshmukh University had auctioned two such lakes and earned Rs 8 lakh. He said this model will benefit 18 villages with a total population of 1 lakh through water recharge.

Shri Gadkari said this model of Amrit Sarovar should be used in all drought affected areas and agricultural universities of the country. A total of 71 agricultural universities across the country can be benefited by this. He called upon all the ministers of state and country to visit these Amrit Sarovar projects of Panjabrao Deshmukh University and try to create such projects in their area.