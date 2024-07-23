Nitin Gadkari Commends Budget for Leading the Way in Infrastructure and Innovation

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari hails the budget as pioneering a prosperous future with advanced infrastructure, innovation, and next-generation reforms, developing every section of the society. In a social media post Shri Gadkari expressed his heartfelt thanks and congratulations to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for unveiling a visionary budget. He said this dynamic blueprint promises to boost productivity in agriculture, enhance employment and skilling, and elevate human resources and social justice.

Shri Gadkari said it drives progress in manufacturing and services, urban development, and energy security. With a strong focus on infrastructure, innovation, research, and next-generation reforms, this budget sets the stage for India’s significant advancement across all sectors ,he added.

Shri Gadkari said a brighter, more prosperous future awaits us all. He said this forward-thinking budget fosters sustainable growth, innovation, and enduring progress, ensuring a resilient and prosperous future for India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister.