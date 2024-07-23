Nitin Gadkari Commends Budget for Leading the Way in Infrastructure and Innovation

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari hails the budget as pioneering a prosperous future with advanced infrastructure, innovation, and next-generation reforms, developing every section of the society. In a social media post Shri Gadkari expressed his heartfelt thanks and congratulations to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for unveiling a visionary budget. He said this dynamic blueprint promises to boost productivity in agriculture, enhance employment and skilling, and elevate human resources and social justice.
Shri Gadkari said a brighter, more prosperous future awaits us all. He said this forward-thinking budget fosters sustainable growth, innovation, and enduring progress, ensuring a resilient and prosperous future for India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister.