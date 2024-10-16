Nitin Gadkari Commends Brave Soldiers on 40th Raising Day of National Security Guard

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari has lauded the efforts of brave soldiers towards their service and commitment, on the 40th Raising Day of National Security Guard, today.

In a post on ‘X’, Shri Gadkari wrote:

“On the 40th Raising Day of National Security Guard, we salute the valor, dedication, and unwavering spirit of our brave soldiers. Their relentless efforts ensure the safety and security of our nation. We honor their service and commitment in defending India from all threats. Jai Hind!”