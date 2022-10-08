Nitin Gadkari calls for fast paced, integrated & sustainable infrastructure development

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari urged all stakeholders ‘Vishwakarmas’, People behind the development of road infrastructure, to ensure fast paced integrated & sustainable infrastructure development in the country with ecological preservation, technology, innovation, safety and quality construction of the roads.

Addressing the 81st Annual Session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) in Lucknow with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath he said this 3 day session of IRC will be a great opportunity for engineers, professionals, road sector experts from India and foreign countries to come together & take efforts towards safer and sustainable roads furthering Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of 5 trillion dollar economy.

Shri Gadkari also held review meeting at Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow. All the ongoing and proposed National Highway projects in Uttar Pradesh were discussed in detail in the meeting.