Nitin Gadkari calls for efforts by all to reduce road accidents by fifty percent

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has said efforts by all are necessary to reduce road accidents by 50 percent before the end of 2025. Participating in a 4-hour telethon and outreach campaign “Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan” during the Road Safety week he said a law will soon be brought in the country to determine the working hours of truck drivers.

During the event actor Amitabh Bachchan, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru and many other stakeholders discussed the key issues related to road safety.

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) is committed to reduction in road fatalities and injuries and has undertaken multiple initiatives across all 4Es of Road Safety i.e. Engineering, Enforcement, Education and Emergency Care. This year, MoRTH observed the Road Safety Week (RSW) from 11th to 17th January 2023, under “Swachhata Pakhwada”, to propagate the cause of Safer Roads for All.

During the Week, MoRTH conducted multiple activities at various locations in Delhi including Nukkad Nataks (Street Shows), Sensitization Campaigns, Competition for school & college students, Road Safety Exhibition in collaboration with corporates, Walkathon, Talks Shows and Panel Discussions with senior Government Officers and industry leaders.

In addition, road owning agencies such as NHAI, NHIDCL etc. conducted special drives related to compliance of traffic rules and regulation, pedestrian safety, eye check-up camps for drivers at Toll Plazas and other road engineering related initiatives. Transport and police department of States and UTs, NGOs, private companies and general public across the Country also actively participated in the event by conducting awareness campaigns, first responder trainings, ensuring strict enforcement of rules & regulations up to grass root levels and conducting other activities, workshops & advocacy programs related to road safety.

The Road Safety Week saw extensive coverage on television, print media and social media with the campaign reaching millions of people.