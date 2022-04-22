Nitin Gadkari calls for advance action by companies to recall all defective batches of Electric Vehicles, constitutes Expert committee to enquire into incidents and for quality-centric guidelines

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has said several mishaps involving Electric Two Wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents. In a series of tweets on Thursday Shri Gadkari said companies may take advance action to Recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi our government is committed to ensure safety of each and every commuter.

The Minister informed that an Expert Committee has been constituted to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps. He said based on the reports necessary orders on the defaulting companies will be issued and quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles will also be issued soon.

Shri Gadkari said if any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered.