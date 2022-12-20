National

Nitin Gadkari approves Four-laning of NH-753L passing through Jalgaon in Maharashtra and Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh under Bharatmala project worth Rs 784.35 crore.

By Odisha Diary bureau

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a series of tweets informed Four-laning of Shahpur bypass to Muktai Nagar section of NH-753L passing through Jalgaon in Maharashtra and Burhanpur district in Madhya Pradesh has been approved at HAM under Bharatmala project at a cost of Rs 784.35 crore.

Shri Gadkari said the project route is geographically located in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh and Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. The existing 2-lane carriageway road is a part of NH-753L which starts from the junction with NH-753F near Pahur which connects Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh including Jamner, Bodwad, Muktainagar in Maharashtra and NH-347B near Khandwa ends at the junction with a provision of bypass at necessary places in Dapora, Ichhapur and Muktainagar in the project route.

He said after the four-laning of the entire road from Boregaon Buzurg to Muktai Nagar, the traffic going from Indore to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) will be diverted through this route.

Odisha Diary bureau
