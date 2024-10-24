Nitin Gadkari Advocates for AI and Advanced Tech to Revolutionize Road Safety Measures

The Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, addressed the 12th edition of the Traffic InfraTech Expo, emphasizing the critical need to improve road safety and the adoption of advanced technologies in the transportation sector in New Delhi, today.

In his address, Shri Gadkari underscored the alarming statistics of road accidents in India, noting that the country experiences around 5 lakh accidents each year, resulting in numerous fatalities. He highlighted that more than half of these casualties are in the age group of 18-36 years. The economic loss due to road accidents is estimated at 3% of the country’s GDP, he said. He stressed that improving road safety is a top priority for the government, and measures are already underway to address this issue.

The Minister highlighted the need for improvements in road engineering, emphasizing the use of the latest global technologies. He expressed a keen interest in collaborating with Indian startups and young engineers who are innovating in this area. Shri Gadkari noted that road safety cannot be achieved without integrating advanced engineering solutions, enforcement of laws, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence.

Shri Gadkari also spoke about new approaches to law enforcement using technology. He mentioned efforts to identify traffic violations through AI and other innovative methods, allowing authorities to enforce penalties accurately. He also outlined plans for upgrading toll collection methods, including the exploration of satellite toll systems, which would improve efficiency and ensure transparency in toll collection.

Highlighting the Ministry’s approach to enhancing road safety, Shri Gadkari shared that the government has decided to appoint experts from the private sector to collaborate on developing technological solutions. A dedicated expert committee will evaluate proposals from startups and industry leaders, ensuring that the best ideas are implemented. the committee has been directed to finalize its evaluations within three months, aiming for rapid improvements in the sector.

The Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to maintaining high-quality standards, particularly in the use of surveillance technology like cameras. He assured that quality and standards would not be compromised, regardless of whether solutions come from large or small companies. Shri Gadkari encouraged small firms with innovative technologies to participate in government tenders, stressing the importance of cost-effectiveness while maintaining profit margins without exploitation.

While concluding his remarks, Shri Gadkari highlighted the importance of collaboration between the road and transport sectors to create integrated solutions. He expressed confidence that by using the best technologies, India can achieve transparency, reduce costs, and significantly enhance road safety. Shri Gadkari extended his gratitude to the participants for their efforts in research and development, bringing the Indian industry to international standards, and expressed pride in their contributions to the nation.

Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari called upon all stakeholders—government, private sector, and startups—to come together in addressing the urgent issue of road safety in India.