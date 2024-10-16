NITI Aayog to launch the International Methanol Seminar and Expo: Paving the Way for a Sustainable Energy Future

NITI Aayog is set to host the Second International Methanol Seminar and Expo 2024, a two-day event on the 17th – 18th October 2024 at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. This is the second major seminar in the Methanol Economy Programme by the NITI Aayog. Methanol Economy in India was started in September 2016 when NITI Aayog, in collaboration with Methanol Institute, USA, organized the first seminar. After 8 years, NITI Aayog is organizing the Seminar and Expo to highlight all the progress of projects, products and R&D initiatives related to Methanol production, application, and allied technological developments in the world.

The seminar will be a comprehensive platform for discussions on the methanol economy, bringing together global experts, industry leaders, policymakers, and researchers. The key focus of the Seminar would be to highlight the role of Methanol in the world energy transition and the rise of Methanol as a low-carbon fuel in green shipping. NITI Aayog is partnering with Methanol Institute, USA, as the Knowledge Partner. Government of India through various Departments supported various R&D projects in Indian high ash coal to methanol, DME production, conversion of diesel engines to operate on 100% Methanol and Methanol blends in Diesel (MD15) and Methanol blended petrol. The government is also promoting work in methanol cooking and process heating applications.

This event is not just limited to discussions; an exciting Methanol Expo will also run alongside the seminar, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations in methanol production, storage, and utilization. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with leading global companies and organizations, explore the latest advancements, and witness first-hand how methanol is set to revolutionize industries like transportation, shipping, power generation, and more.

Key Indian Industries like Kirloskar, Ashok Leyland, Volvo Penta, FCTecNrgy, Wesman Thermal process, METFUEL, Thermax, BHEL, NTPC and Defence labs like NMRL have developed 100% Methanol buses, trucks, LCVs, gensets, fuel cell and reformed based energy applications, boilers, gas turbines and other cutting-edge applications. The entire array of products and technologies will be on display at the Expo.

The seminar comes at a critical time as India advances its vision of a methanol economy. Methanol, a versatile fuel that can be produced from a wide range of domestic feedstocks, including biomass, coal, and renewable sources, is positioned to play a crucial role in India’s clean energy transition.

As India seeks to meet its COP commitments and align with global sustainability goals, the International Methanol Seminar will focus on key themes such as:

Methanol as a clean alternative fuel for transportation, shipping, and power generation.

Sustainable production and scaling of methanol technologies, emphasizing local production to enhance energy security.

Global partnerships and innovation exchanges that foster international collaboration on methanol advancements.

Speakers from about a dozen countries will be in full participation through both physical and virtual modes.

The International Methanol Seminar 2024 promises to be a landmark event, offering a platform for groundbreaking discussions and collaborative efforts to propel India and the world toward a sustainable, methanol-powered future.