NITI Aayog to launch ‘Sampoornata Abhiyan’

NITI Aayog is launching ‘Sampoornata Abhiyan’, a 3-month campaign from 4th July – 30th September 2024, to undertake a sustained effort to achieve saturation of 6 key indicators in Aspirational Districts and 6 key indicators in Aspirational Blocks across the country. ‘Sampoornata Abhiyan’ seeks to achieve saturation in each of the 6 identified indicators in the 112 Aspirational Districts and 500 Aspirational Blocks under the Aspirational Districts Programme and Aspirational Blocks Programme.

‘Sampoornata Abhiyan’ will focus on the following 6 identified KPIs across all Aspirational Blocks:

Percentage of pregnant women registered for Antenatal Care (ANC) within the first trimester Percentage of persons screened for Diabetes against the targeted population in the Block Percentage of persons screened for Hypertension against the targeted population in the Block Percentage of pregnant women taking Supplementary Nutrition under the ICDS Programme regularly Percentage of Soil Health Cards generated against the soil sample collection target Percentage of SHGs that have received a Revolving Fund against the total SHGs in the block

The 6 identified KPIs across Aspirational Districts under ‘Sampoornata Abhiyan’ are:

Percentage of pregnant women registered for Antenatal Care (ANC) within the first trimester Percentage of pregnant women taking Supplementary Nutrition under the ICDS Programme regularly Percentage of children fully immunized (9-11 months) (BCG+DPT3+OPV3+Measles 1) Number of Soil Health Cards distributed Percentage of schools with functional electricity at the secondary level Percentage of schools providing textbooks to children within 1 month of the start of the academic session

NITI Aayog is providing a list of activities that districts and blocks can organize as part of the ‘Sampoornata Abhiyan’ launch. Additionally, blocks and districts are being encouraged to regularly conduct outreach activities to maintain the campaign’s momentum and foster ongoing participation.

To make this effort successful and to deliver a tangible impact on the ground:

Districts/Blocks will develop a 3-month Action Plan to saturate the six indicators Districts/Blocks will track progress on saturation each month Implement awareness and behavior change campaigns District officials will conduct concurrent monitoring field visits

NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the relevant Central Ministries and Departments, as well as the Governments of States and Union Territories, will work together to ensure the effective and rapid development of these Districts and Blocks. This collaboration will focus on improved planning and implementation, capacity building, and establishing systems for enhanced and sustainable service delivery.

About Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme

The Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) covering 112 Districts was launched in the year 2018 to ensure the speedy development of the relatively backward and remote areas of the country. ADP has had a measurable and tangible impact on improving key indicators that uplift the lives of its citizens. Building on the success of the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP), the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) was launched by the Hon’ble PM in 2023 and aims for the saturation of essential government services in 500 Blocks across the country in multiple domains such as health, nutrition, education, drinking water and sanitation, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion, and basic infrastructure.