NITI Aayog to Launch Report on ‘Reforms in Urban Planning Capacity in India’

New Delhi : NITI Aayog will launch a report on ‘Reforms in Urban Planning Capacity in India’ tomorrow, 16 September.

The report will be released by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar and Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, in the presence of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Special Secretary Dr K. Rajeswara Rao, and secretaries of relevant line ministries.

NITI Aayog had constituted an Advisory Committee on ‘Reforms in Urban Planning Education in India’ in October 2020. The Committee has concluded its mandate with this report.

The report comprises a set of recommendations on various aspects of urban planning—such as interventions for planning healthy cities, optimum utilization of urban land, ramping up human-resource capacities, strengthening urban governance, building local leadership, enhancing the role of private sector, and advancing the urban planning education system.