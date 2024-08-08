NITI Aayog Prioritizes Three RRTS Corridors for Implementation: Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar, and Delhi-Panipat

National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) prepared a ‘Functional Plan on Transport for NCR-2032’ which identified eight Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors to connect various important towns of NCR with semi-high speed rail based commuter transit system in order to improve rail based connectivity in NCR, namely (i) Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar (ii) Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut (iii) Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat (iv) Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh-Palwal (v) Delhi-Bahadurgarh-Rohtak (vi) Delhi-Shahdara-Baraut (vii) Ghaziabad-Khurja and (viii) Ghaziabad-Hapur.

Task Force appointed by the erstwhile Planning Commission of India (now NITI Aayog) had prioritized following three RRTS corridors for implementation:

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut

Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar

Delhi-Panipat

Out of the above three corridors, 82.15 Km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has already been sanctioned by the Central Government in March, 2019.