NITI Aayog picks Odisha’s Malkangiri district for online learning for doctors

Bhubaneswar: The NITI Aayog has identified Malkangiri district for taking up online learning process for Government doctors on Covid-19 management and telemedicine.

Malkangiri, not only a backward but an Aspirational District, which is performing well in various aspects, has been picked up by NITI Aayog for this purpose.

Omnicuris, the largest online platform of the country will be providing its online platform and mobile app to the Government doctors serving in this district to learn and improve their capabilities in handling the patients in a more effective manner.

NITI Aayog is in touch with the State Administration as well as Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal, who is willing to participate in the Pilot Project to be run by Omnicuris backed up by NITI Aayog with a view to enhance the capabilities of the Government Doctors.

While there are 112 Aspirational Districts in the country, in fact NITI Aayog in the first phase has identified 10 districts, including Malkangiri in Odisha for providing such online facilities to Government doctors and accordingly is providing the facilities.

Other nine Aspirational Districts are picked up from Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, where Omnicuris will run the pilot project of online learning for doctors.

NITI Aayog has pointed out that during Covid-19 pandemic there is a requirement to build capacity of the healthcare providers, who are the frontline workers.

Secondly, the doctors, who are not treating Covid-19 patients are required to understand the issues and protocols to be followed when dealing with other conditions.

The Malkangiri district administration’s effort to ensure optimum care to pregnant women and new born babies in a Covid Hospital of Malkangiri has been appreciated by the NITI Aayog.

The Aayog tweeted on a two bed maternity ward, labor room and a basic OT and neonatal care centre conceptualized and set up at the Covid Hospital of Malkangiri.

As on date there are 381 positive cases and out of which 196 have already recovered and active cases remain 185.

Most importantly, 35 BSF Jawans recovered recently and they have recorded their appreciation for the special care taken by the district administration for their recovery.

