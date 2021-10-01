NITI Aayog, in a joint effort with IFPRI, IIPS, UNICEF and IEG launch ‘The State Nutrition Profiles” for 19 States and Union Territories

New Delhi : NITI Aayog, in a joint effort with International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Indian Institute of Population Sciences (IIPS), UNICEF and Institute of Economic Growth (IEG) launched ‘The State Nutrition Profiles” for 19 States and Union Territories on 30th September, 2021. The State nutrition profiles were released by Dr. Rakesh Sarwal, Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog in a webinar titled “Towards progress on nutrition in India: Insights from National Family Health Survey (Phase -1)” organized by IFPRI.

The ‘State Nutrition Profiles’ (SNPs) give insights on nutrition outcomes, immediate and underlying determinants and interventions based on NFHS-rounds 3, 4 and 5. The SNPs include a comprehensive compilation of crucial data that can positively affect policy decisions and facilitate research in the area. The trend analysis of key indicators such as wasting, stunting, anemia, underweight and overweight and NCDs (Diabetes and High blood pressure) showcase the variability of performance across districts. The reports highlight the best and worst performing districts, highest burden districts and top coverage districts of the country. The SNPs are based on the headcount-based analyses and use of data from NFHS-5 to provide evidence that helps identify priority districts and number of districts in the state with public health concern as per WHO guidelines. Each SNP has incorporated key takeaways for children, women and men and identifies areas where the state has the potential to improve further.

Presentations on NFHS-5 analysis of health and nutrition outcomes and determinants were made by eminent speakers (Divya Nair, IDinsight; Divij Sinha, Institute for Human Settlements; Sheila Vir, Public Health Nutrition and Development Centre and Rasmi Avula, IFPRI; S.K Singh, IIPS; Robert Johnston, UNICEF; William Joe, IEG) from partner organizations. The webinar was attended by over 200 participants from various organizations. The SNPs are available on: http://poshan.ifpri.info/category/publications/data-notes/