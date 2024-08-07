Nita M Ambani: “Beyond medals and records, Sport is a celebration of the human spirit”

~Mrs Ambani felicitated medal winners Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kusale, Lakshya Sen, Lovlina Borgohain, Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka, at the India House amongst others

Paris : India’s athletes had a terrific day at the Olympics on Tuesday with Neeraj Chopra and Vinesh Phogat delivering unforgettable performances in the morning. The celebrations continued at the first-ever India House in the evening.

Among the athletes in attendance were multiple medalist shooter Manu Bhaker and bronze medal-winning shooter Swapnil Kusale, who were felicitated by Mrs Nita M Ambani, IOC member and Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

Mrs Ambani hailed Manu as an inspiration, saying, “Last week in Paris, a 22-year-old girl from a village in Haryana created history and showed the world the power of her dreams, passion, and hard work! She became the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympics! Every Indian is inspired and every girl in India feels empowered by your achievements.”

Speaking to the athletes during their visit, Mrs Ambani said, “Today, most of our athletes are here. No matter what the outcome of the Games, we will celebrate each and every one of them! We have gathered here today to celebrate your talent, resilience, hard work, ethics, and values!”

Mrs Ambani said every athlete should be celebrated irrespective of results for their exemplary spirit. “Beyond medals and records, Sport is a celebration of the human spirit, of character, of hard work, of our ability to confront all odds and never give up! Each and every one of our athletes has shown that spirit in Paris. Today we celebrate all of you, the CHAMPIONS of Team India!”

The athletes were felicitated amidst loud cheers and a jubilant atmosphere from a cheering crowd in attendance at the India House.

The athletes present included badminton player Lakshya Sen who finished 4th in an impressive display as well as world champion boxer Lovlina Borgohain and the skeet shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka, who finished 4th in the mixed team event. Also in attendance were shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Anjum Moudgil, Sift Kaur Samra, Esha Singh, Raiza Dhillon, Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu, boxer Nishant Dev and the athletics contingent of Akshdeep Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Vikash Singh, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Ankita Dhyani, Jeswin Aldrin and Parul Chaudhary.

The athletes felt the love and appreciation from the fans and also had the opportunity to sample the food and programs at India House, which have been a huge hit among fans and athletes alike.